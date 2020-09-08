Showery condition in some areas expected to enhance tonight

-

The Department of Meteorology, releasing an advisory, said the showery condition over the south western part and the North-Western province of the island is expected to enhance to some extent from tonight.

Fairly heavy rainfalls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



Sea areas:

In a separate advisory, the Meteorology Department said gusty winds and rough seas can be expected tomorrow (09).

Wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

Meanwhile, the wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

These sea areas can be rough to very rough at times. The other sea areas can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle, may experience the effect of swell waves, having 2.5 – 3.5m height.

Fishing and naval communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.