Officials instructed to provide fertilizer to farmers without any shortages

Officials instructed to provide fertilizer to farmers without any shortages

September 8, 2020   09:49 pm

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed officials to provide fertilizer to farmers without any shortages for the Maha paddy season, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

A meeting chaired by the President to discuss the future activities of the State Ministry of Regulation of Fertilizer Production and Supply, use of Chemical Fertilizers and Pesticides took place at the Presidential Secretariat this evening (08).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories