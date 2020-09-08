Officials instructed to provide fertilizer to farmers without any shortages
September 8, 2020 09:49 pm
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed officials to provide fertilizer to farmers without any shortages for the Maha paddy season, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).
A meeting chaired by the President to discuss the future activities of the State Ministry of Regulation of Fertilizer Production and Supply, use of Chemical Fertilizers and Pesticides took place at the Presidential Secretariat this evening (08).