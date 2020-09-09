Confirmed COVID-19 cases mount to 3,140

-

The total number of positive cases confirmed in the country reached 3,140 as 09 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 today (08).

The Department of Government Information confirmed that the latest cases include one arrival from Qatar and 08 inmates at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation centre.

According to statistics, 193 active cases are currently receiving medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,935 as 09 more persons infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 12 deaths due to the virus outbreak.