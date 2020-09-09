Colombo-Kandy and Colombo-Chilaw roads blocked

September 9, 2020   07:51 am

Vehicular movement has been disrupted on the Colombo-Kandy road at Kalagedihena Junction due to a container truck toppling on the road, police said.

Severe traffic congestion has been reported in the area due to this while motorists are advised to use alternate routes when possible.

Meanwhile the Colombo-Chilaw road is also blocked for traffic at Madampe due to a tree falling across the road.

Ada Derana reporter said that the tree had fallen amidst the heavy rainfall and strong winds and that this has resulted in a heavy traffic in the area.

