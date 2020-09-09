Members appointed to Committee on High Posts

-

The Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Monday (08) announced that the Committee on High Posts consisting of 18 members have been appointed to serve in the first session of the 9th Parliament.

Accordingly, Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Dinesh Gunawardena, Johnston Fernando, Douglas Devananda, Bandula Gunawardana, Keheliya Rambukwella, Udaya Gammanpila and Ramesh Pathirana, State Ministers Sudarshani Fernandopulle and Vidura Wickremanayake as well as MPs John Seneviratne, Anura Priyadharshana, Vijitha Herath, Rishad Bathiudeen, Thalatha Atukorale, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka have been appointed to the Committee.

The appointments have been made in accordance of the provisions of Standing Order 124 of the Parliament.

The Committee on High Posts is tasked with examining the suitability of persons who have been either appointed to any post or nominated to hold office in any post determined by the Cabinet of Ministers and to make recommendations with regard to such persons.

The Committee is empowered to report to Parliament from time to time and shall continue its examination although Parliament may be prorogued.