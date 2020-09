-

Water supply for parts of Kalutara District will be interrupted for 24 hours starting from tonight, says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The water cut will be in effect from 12am tonight (09) until 12am tomorrow (10).

Wadduwa, Waskaduwa, Pothupitiya, Molligoda, Moronthuduwa, Kalutara North, Kalutara South and Nagoda areas will be affected by the water cut.