Escaped female inmate arrested in Horana

A female inmate of the Kalutara Prison who had escaped has been taken into custody again.

Kalutara-North Police said the inmate, who was remanded over possession of heroin, was arrested in the area of Horana.

According to reports, she had made her escape through the ceiling of the prison building last evening (08).

The inmate, who was in possession of 1,300mg of heroin, was recently placed under arrest in Pamunugama area by the officers of Kalutara North Police and was remanded after being produced before courts.