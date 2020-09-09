Two arrested for scamming people via internet

-

A man and a woman have been arrested for scamming the public in the guise of selling mobile phones at low prices.

The suspects have been arrested by the Southern Province Cyber Crimes Investigation Unit at the Thalagaha area in Matara.

Reportedly, the suspects had posted online advertisements for selling mobile phones of latest models at low prices and scammed people into depositing money into bank accounts.

The Southern Province Cyber Crimes Investigation Unit had launched investigations into the complaints received in this regard.

The arrestees are of the ages 26 and 32 years, stated Police Media Division.

The suspects were ordered to be remanded until September 18 when they were produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court.