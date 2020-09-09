Two arrested for scamming people via internet

Two arrested for scamming people via internet

September 9, 2020   01:18 pm

-

A man and a woman have been arrested for scamming the public in the guise of selling mobile phones at low prices.

The suspects have been arrested by the Southern Province Cyber Crimes Investigation Unit at the Thalagaha area in Matara.

Reportedly, the suspects had posted online advertisements for selling mobile phones of latest models at low prices and scammed people into depositing money into bank accounts.

The Southern Province Cyber Crimes Investigation Unit had launched investigations into the complaints received in this regard.

The arrestees are of the ages 26 and 32 years, stated Police Media Division.

The suspects were ordered to be remanded until September 18 when they were produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories