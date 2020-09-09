285 families in Kotte Divisional Secretariat displaced

-

Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte Divisional Secretary says 285 families in the area have been displaced due to the effects of the prevailing adverse weather.

He noted that measures have been taken to move them to safe locations.

It is reported that nearly 100 families in the Colombo Divisional Secretariat have been affected by inundation.

Further, trees had fallen amidst the heavy rainfall and strong winds, resulting in blocked roads in parts of the Colombo Divisional Secretariat.