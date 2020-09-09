285 families in Kotte Divisional Secretariat displaced

285 families in Kotte Divisional Secretariat displaced

September 9, 2020   01:21 pm

-

Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte Divisional Secretary says 285 families in the area have been displaced due to the effects of the prevailing adverse weather.

He noted that measures have been taken to move them to safe locations.

It is reported that nearly 100 families in the Colombo Divisional Secretariat have been affected by inundation.

Further, trees had fallen amidst the heavy rainfall and strong winds, resulting in blocked roads in parts of the Colombo Divisional Secretariat.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories