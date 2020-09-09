-

Eleven more patients who had previously tested positive for novel coronavirus have been discharged from hospital following recovery.

Six patients who were being treated at the Welikanda Base Hospital, three patients from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) and another two from Iranawila Hospital have been discharged.

Four foreign nationals are among the recovered patients.

This increases the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka to 2,946 while the number of Covid-19 patients currently being treated in hospitals in the country is 182.