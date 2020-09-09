Foreign agents arriving in Sri Lanka to undergo mandatory quarantine

September 9, 2020   02:01 pm

All agents arriving in Sri Lanka from abroad for various projects must undergo the mandatory 2-week quarantine period, stated the Ministry of Health.

Further, it is also compulsory for them to be subjected to PCR testing prior to and after arrival in the country.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera, Chief Epidemiologist of the Epidemiology Unit, mentioned this speaking to the media.

He said that it is imperative to adhere to hygienic practices further in order to be protected from the coronavirus.

