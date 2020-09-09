More foreign arrivals test positive for COVID-19

-

Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been detected today (09) while the total number of positive cases in the country increased to 3,147.

One of the latest cases is an arrival from the United Kingdom while another is a sea marshal from India, the Department of Government Information confirmed. The remaining five are recent arrivals from Saudi Arabia.

The Epidemiology Unit says 189 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,946 as 11 patients were discharged from hospitals earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 12 deaths due to the virus outbreak.