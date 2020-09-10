More showers expected in some areas today

-

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

In the meantime, fairly strong gusty winds about (50-60) kmph at times can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Nuwara-Eliya districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

Wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from to Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough to very rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle may experience the effect of swell waves, having 2.5 – 3.0 m height.

The Meteorology Department has urged the naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regard.