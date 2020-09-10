Nominations for 6 new ambassadors referred to Committee on High Posts

-

Nominations for the appointment of 06 new ambassadors and high commissioners have been referred to the Committee on High Posts of the Parliament for its approval.

Thereby, Admiral (Retired) K.K.V.P. Harischandra de Silva has been nominated as the Ambassador to Afghanistan.

Ravinatha Aryasinha’s name has been proposed for the post of Ambassador to the United States while Vishramal Sanjiv Gunasekara was nominated as the Ambassador to Japan.

Further, Prof. Kshanika Hirimburegama has been nominated for the post of Ambassador to France.

The name of former Minister Milinda Moragoda has been proposed for the High Commissioner to India.

Former Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary Dr. Palitha T. B. Kohona was previously nominated as the new Sri Lankan Ambassador to China.

Any person who wishes to make representations on the aforementioned nominations have been requested to submit their signed written memoranda to the Secretary of the Committee on High Posts on or before the 23rd of September.

The Committee on High Posts is tasked with examining the suitability of persons who have been either appointed to any post or nominated to hold office in any post determined by the Cabinet of Ministers and to make recommendations with regard to such persons.