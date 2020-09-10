Owners to be asked to tow MT New Diamond away from Lankan waters

-

The Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) has decided to inform the owners of the “MT New Diamond” which was engulfed in fire last week to tow the vessel away from Sri Lankan maritime boundary without delay.

This will be informed in writing to the vessel owners today (10) as per the directives of the Attorney General, the Chairperson of the MEPA Attorney-at-Law Dharshani Lahandapura stated.

She called on the Attorney General on Wednesday (09) to seek legal advice on the measures to be taken with regard to the ill-fated oil tanker.

Sri Lanka Navy had observed a narrow diesel-like oil patch in the sea close to the ship, both on Tuesday (08) and Wednesday (09). Measures were taken to destroy the oil patch using chemicals.

Divers were later deployed to inspect the relevant fuel stains and it was revealed that the oil patch was a result of the fuel used for the ship.

The coordinating officer of the Attorney General State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said the MEPA chairperson was further instructed to issue necessary directions to the salvors of the ship to take urgent measures to stop the oil leak into Sri Lankan waters.

In the meantime, the Navy Spokesperson Captain Indika de Silva mentioned that an investigation is expected to be carried out into the oil leak using joint divers unit.