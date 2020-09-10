Man caught recording proceedings of PCoI on Easter attacks

-

The Police Unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks has caught an individual recording the proceedings of the Commission.

The incident had occurred when Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero had been making his testimony at the Commission last evening (09).

The Gnanasara Thero had been summoned to the Commission for a cross examination of his previous testimony and the summoning had been done based on a request by 10 parties including the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU).

However, the Police Unit of the Commission had acted to escort a person outside the room where the proceedings were carried out over suspicious behavior.

Allegedly, the relevant individual had recorded the ongoing proceedings using a mobile phone.

It has been prohibited to take mobile phones inside the room and the individual in question had smuggled in a mobile phone into the room through a lawyer attending the proceedings.

Upon questioning, it was revealed that the said person had taken the phone to record the testimony of Gnanasara Thero.

As per the Police Unit of the Commission, the person caught recording is an Acting Secretary of the ACJU.

The Chairman of the Commission had expressed his displeasure over the incident to the lawyers representing the ACJU and ordered the Police Unit to record a statement from the individual who was caught recording.