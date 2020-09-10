Water samples from near MT New Diamond submitted to Govt. Analyst

-

The water samples obtained from the sea near the ill-fated oil tanker ‘MT New Diamond’ has been handed over to the Government Analyst by the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA).

Attorney General Dappula de Livera, yesterday (09), directed Chairperson of the MEPA Dharshani Lahandapura submit samples of oil collected from the sea near the oil tanker to the Government Analyst’s Department.

The Attorney General further instructed MEPA to issue necessary directions to the salvors of the ship to take urgent measures to stop the oil leak into Sri Lankan waters.

MEPA, yesterday (09), informed the Attorney General that the fuel slick, which was observed from nearly 4 km from the ship, is not diesel but a solid oil like tar.

Sri Lanka Navy had observed a narrow diesel-like oil patch in the sea close to the ship, on September 08 and 09. Measures were taken to destroy the oil patch observed yesterday using chemicals.

Divers were deployed to inspect the relevant fuel stains today and it has been revealed that the oils are the fuel used for the ship.