The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (10) ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to regulate the investigations into Rifkhan Bathiudeen, who was accused of allegedly forging documents to alienate a land of 80 acres.

The CID was also instructed to arrest any other individuals who are linked to the incident and to produce them before courts.

Rifkhan Bathiudeen was arrested following a complaint lodged by an individual residing in Maradana, alleging that the brother of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen had defrauded a 80-acre land in Talaimannar.

The complaint claimed that Rifkhan Bathiudeen had sold a 40-acre land in Talaimannar owned by another person to a private company under a false deed and that he had allegedly obtained Rs 49.2 million from the deal.

When the case was taken up today (10), the CID told Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne that the reports on the alleged fake signatures on the documents have been sought from the Government Analyst.

Probes into the matter will be concluded once the Government Analyst’s reports are received and the relevant investigation reports will subsequently be directed to the Attorney General, the CID further told the court.

The attorney representing the aggrieved party, presenting his submissions, stated that the CID had previously informed the court that several linked to the incident were to be arrested, however, it is doubtful that the probes are now nearing completion.

He further noted that his client is doubtful whether this situation was resulted by the exertion of influence by the defence and sought the court to order the CID to regulate the investigations and arrest other suspects who are in connection with the incident.