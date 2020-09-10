Possible links between Tea Board officials and refuse tea racket?

-

Investigations are underway to determine whether officials of the Sri Lanka Tea Board are involved in the country’s refuse tea racket.

Minister of Plantations Ramesh Pathirana stated that the investigations are based on information received on the racket of exporting refuse tea.

Upon further interrogation of the suspects recently arrested over an attempt to smuggle refuse tea to Iraq in the guise of exporting cinnamon, it has been revealed that they have exported nearly 65 containers of refuse tea.

Earlier investigations have also revealed that 252 containers of refuse tea had been exported to Iraq.

Investigations had been launched by the Risk Management Unit of Sri Lanka Customs on as to how the racketeers obtain the refuse tea.

It was revealed that a person who had obtained a license from the Tea Board for refining tea is involved in the racket. Preliminary investigations had revealed that the relevant person has provided the smugglers with refuse tea to be exported.

Reportedly, the remains from the tea refining process had been exported in this manner, instead of being destroyed under the supervision of the Sri Lanka Tea Board.

Therefore, the Customs Risk Management Unit has launched investigations into whether officials of the Sri Lanka Tea Board are involved in the racket.

Upon an inquiry by Ada Derana, Minister Ramesh Pathirana stated that he, too, has planned to launch a separate investigation into the matter.

The Minister said that if any officials of the Tea Board are found involved in this racket, legal action will be taken against them irrespective of their rank.