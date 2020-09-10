Boossa Prison inmates stage hunger strike

-

A group of inmates held at the Boossa Prison have launched a hunger strike this morning (10).

Sources revealed that 39 out of the 45 detainees convicted of serious crimes are engaging in this hunger strike, including the notorious underworld figures “Kanjipani Imran”, “Podi Lassie” and “Wele Suda”.

However, “Potta Naufer”, “Kevuma”, “Army Sampath” and three other infamous criminals have decided not to support the strike action.

The inmates on strike are reportedly protesting the discontinuing of telephone facility provided during the COVID-19 outbreak, searching of the attorneys who come into the prison to meet the inmates and the search operations being carried out by the Special Task Force (STF).

“Kanjipani Imran”, “Wele Suda” and several other inmates of the Boossa Prison had previously staged a hunger strike in June this year demanding the prison officials to extend the time period inmates are allowed outside their cells. They called off the hunger strike following the discussions held with the prison officials.