Five arrested over Atalugama cannabis raid incident remanded

The five individuals arrested over the assault on police officers who were on a cannabis raid in Atalugama, Bandaragama have been remanded until September 24.

The child taken into custody over the event has been put on probation, Ada Derana reporter said.

Five individuals including females were arrested yesterday (09), over an assault on several police officers who had carried out a raid at a house in Marawa, Atalugama.

During the raid, had been carried out based on a tip-off that a cannabis racket was operating from the said house, around eight occupants of the house including four women had obstructed the police officers from carrying out their duties. They had also proceeded to assault the police officers while behaving aggressively.

Two Sub-Inspectors, a Woman Police Sergeant and a Woman Police Constable were reportedly injured in the attack.