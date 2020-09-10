Body of 74-year-old man found floating in Diyawanna Oya

-

The body of a male had been found floating in the Diyawanna Oya near the Polduwa Bridge in Battaramulla, this morning (10).

Based on a tip-off, Welikada Police recovered the body and launched investigations to determine if the deceased had been swept by currents after falling into water or whether he was murdered.

Subsequently, identity of the deceased has been confirmed by his relatives to be a 74-year-old resident of Sinhapura, Hokandara.

Reportedly, the deceased male had left his house without informing anyone on September 07 and his son had lodged a complaint with the Thalangama Police on the same day.

A magistrate’s inquest is to be carried out on the body, stated Police Media Division.

Further investigations into the matter have been launched by Welikada Police.