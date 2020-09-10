Interdicted postman arrested with drugs and cash

-

An interdicted postman attached to the Battaramulla Post Office has been arrested by the police, today (10).

The arrest has been made at the Akuragoda area in Battaramulla.

The Police said that various narcotic drugs and a stash of cash have been found on the arrestee.

Accordingly, 04 grams of heroin, 10 grams of Ice (Methamphetamine), 06 narcotic pills, and cash worth Rs 43,000 have been recovered from the suspect.

The arrestee is a 31-year-old resident of Battaramulla.

A detention order is to be obtained on the suspect by producing before a court today, stated the Police.