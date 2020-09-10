Disaster assessment of ill-fated MT New Diamond begins

-

Disaster management teams, through their continuous missions, have successfully doused the reignited fire triggered by adverse weather onboard MT New Diamond, says the Sri Lanka Navy.

It is concluded, that the onboard crude oil storage is safe and the enormous efforts put in by disaster management teams prevented the fire reaching crude oil storages, averting a colossal maritime disaster.

After the fire was doused in the early hours of yesterday, 03 members from the salvor boarded the fire-damaged ship for investigations before another six (06) man team from overseas got aboard the same evening, for inspection.

Meanwhile, another tug sent by the company providing salvage services for MT New Diamond, reached the site of the distressed vessel for ongoing missions last night.

Further, a 17-member salvage team from the salvor company, alongside 04 from Sri Lanka Navy boarded MT New Diamond this morning (10) and they have begun inspections and disaster assessments.

The operations are being continuously conducted despite the rough sea conditions about 50 nautical miles (93km) off Kalmunai where the fire-stricken ship is currently located.

Meanwhile, 09 ships from Sri Lanka Navy, Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy, together with 02 Sri Lanka Coast Guard Ships and 03 Fast Attack Craft from 04th Fast Attack Flotilla, as replenishment vessels and 06 tugs deployed by other stakeholders are actively engaged in the operation further.

In the meantime, aircraft of the Sri Lanka Air Force and a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard are carrying out the aerial reconnaissance intermittently, the Navy said further.

In addition, a Y-12 aircraft of Sri Lanka Air Force has detected a fuel slick about 10 to 30 meters wide and about a nautical mile long.

Accordingly, a Dornier aircraft from the Indian Coast Guard was flown to the location to spray dispersants on the area where the slick was located. However, it is believed that this slick was not caused by a crude oil leak from the ship.

The preliminary investigations into the distressed ship have already been completed, the Navy said adding that the ship’s engine and pump rooms have been flooded with sea water, stabling in trim by aft condition. Hence, it is suspected that the fuel slick was caused by sludge oozed with flood water.

Further, efforts are being made to remove toxic gases and other vapours, caused by fire, from the engine room and other compartments of the ship.