Strong gusty winds expected across the island

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces, says the Meteorology Department.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya district.

Strong gusty winds about 50 kmph at times can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambanthota and Nuwara-Eliya districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.



Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at some places in the sallow and deep-sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

Wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph in the sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and the sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil will be rough to very rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.5 – 3.0 m height.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.