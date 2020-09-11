Mangala willing to take on UNP leadership

September 11, 2020   09:41 am

-

Former Member of Parliament Mangala Samaraweera says he will consider taking on the leadership of the United National Party (UNP) if he is requested to accept the offer.

Samaraweera further noted that he never withdrew the UNP membership.

He made these remarks speaking to the media after recording a statement with the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the alleged incidents of political victimization on Thursday (10).

The former Minister also pointed out that a fitting leader can rebuild the UNP soon.

Responding to questions on former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, Samaraweera said a great leader who is doing his best to save the party.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories