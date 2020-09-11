Mangala willing to take on UNP leadership

-

Former Member of Parliament Mangala Samaraweera says he will consider taking on the leadership of the United National Party (UNP) if he is requested to accept the offer.

Samaraweera further noted that he never withdrew the UNP membership.

He made these remarks speaking to the media after recording a statement with the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the alleged incidents of political victimization on Thursday (10).

The former Minister also pointed out that a fitting leader can rebuild the UNP soon.

Responding to questions on former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, Samaraweera said a great leader who is doing his best to save the party.