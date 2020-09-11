Moulavi who recorded PCoI proceedings resigns from ACJU

-

The Acting Secretary of the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU), who was caught while recording the proceedings of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, has stepped down from his post.

The ACJU, release a statement, stated that the Moulavi’s resignation letter has been accepted.

The Police Unit of the PCoI on Easter Sunday terror attacks had caught an individual recording the proceedings of the Commission. The incident had occurred when Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero had been making his testimony at the Commission on Wednesday evening (09).

The Gnanasara Thero was summoned to the Commission for a cross examination of his previous testimony and the summoning had been done based on a request by 10 parties including the ACJU.

However, the Police Unit of the Commission had escorted a person outside the room where the proceedings were carried out over suspicious behaviour.

It has been prohibited to take mobile phones inside the room and the individual in question had smuggled in a mobile phone into the room through a lawyer attending the proceedings.

The PCoI on Easter attack has instructed the relevant officials to take necessary legal action in this regard.