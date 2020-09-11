New members for COPE and COPA nominated

-

Members of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) and the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) have been nominated.

The Committee of Selection, on the meeting held in the 27th of August 2020, nominated 16 members to the COPA in accordance with the provisions of Standing Order 119 (1) of the Parliament.

Nominations for the COPA are as follows:

Udaya Gammanpila

Duminda Dissanayake

Dayasiri Jayasekara

Lasantha Alagiyawanna

Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle

Shehan Semasinghe

Prasanna Ranaweera

Tissa Attanayake

Prof. Tissa Vitharana

Harin Fernando

Niroshan Perera

Faizal Cassim

Ashok Abeysinghe

Buddhika Pathirana

K. Kader Masthan

Sivagnanam Sritharan

Dr. Upul Galappaththi

B.Y.G. Rathnasekara

Weerasumana Weerasinghe

Prof. Ranjith Bandara

Mohamed Muzammil

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

The Committee of Selection, which met on the 27th of August 2020 in accordance with the provisions of Standing Order 120 (1) of the Parliament, has nominated new members for COPE.

Nominations for the COPE are listed below: