New members for COPE and COPA nominated
September 11, 2020 11:57 am
Members of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) and the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) have been nominated.
The Committee of Selection, on the meeting held in the 27th of August 2020, nominated 16 members to the COPA in accordance with the provisions of Standing Order 119 (1) of the Parliament.
Nominations for the COPA are as follows:
- Udaya Gammanpila
- Duminda Dissanayake
- Dayasiri Jayasekara
- Lasantha Alagiyawanna
- Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle
- Shehan Semasinghe
- Prasanna Ranaweera
- Tissa Attanayake
- Prof. Tissa Vitharana
- Harin Fernando
- Niroshan Perera
- Faizal Cassim
- Ashok Abeysinghe
- Buddhika Pathirana
- K. Kader Masthan
- Sivagnanam Sritharan
- Dr. Upul Galappaththi
- B.Y.G. Rathnasekara
- Weerasumana Weerasinghe
- Prof. Ranjith Bandara
- Mohamed Muzammil
- Dr. Harini Amarasuriya
The Committee of Selection, which met on the 27th of August 2020 in accordance with the provisions of Standing Order 120 (1) of the Parliament, has nominated new members for COPE.
Nominations for the COPE are listed below:
- Mahinda Amaraweera
- Mahindananda Aluthgamage
- Rohitha Abegunawardhana
- Susil Premajayantha
- Dilum Amunugama
- Jayantha Samaraweera
- Indika Anuruddha Herath
- Dr. Sarath Weerasekara
- D.V. Chanaka
- Dr. Nalaka Godahewa
- Ajith Nivard Cabraal
- Rauff Hakeem
- Anura Dissanayake
- Patali Champika Ranawaka
- Jagath Pushpakumara
- Eran Wickramaratne
- Ranjan Ramanayake
- Nalin Bandara Jayamaha
- S.M. Marikkar
- Premnath C. Dolawatte
- Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam
- Prof. Charitha Herath