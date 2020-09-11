12-hour water cut for parts of Colombo tomorrow

-

The water supply for parts of Colombo will be suspended for 12 hours tomorrow (12), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, Colombo 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas will be affected by the water cut from 10pm tomorrow (12) until 10am on Sunday (13).

The NWSDB stated the interruption of water supply for the aforementioned areas will be resulted by an essential upgrade in the distribution system and maintenance of the main pipeline supplying water from Ambatale to Elie House.