14 more patients recover from COVID-19

Fourteen more patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals today (11) upon making complete recoveries.

The daily situation report said that 09 patients at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) and 05 at the Welikanda Base Hospital had returned to health.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 2,969.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Sri Lanka thus far meanwhile stands at 3,155. Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths due to the pandemic outbreak.

Thereby, 174 patients infected with the virus are currently under treatment.