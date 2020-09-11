Sri Lankas total Covid-19 cases climbs to 3,166

September 11, 2020   11:23 pm

Six new cases of Covid-19 have been detected increasing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country to 3,166.

Four arrivals from United Arab Emirates (UAE) and another two passengers from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Accordingly, 11 new cases of Covid-19 were reported so far today (11).

188 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at hospitals while 2,969 total recoveries have been reported so far. 

