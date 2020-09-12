COVID-19 cases tally reaches 3,169

-

The total number of positive cases confirmed in the country reached 3,169 as three new COVID-19 patients were detected on Friday (11).

The Department of Government Information confirmed that the latest cases are arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Thereby, 14 total positive cases of novel coronavirus have been detected on Friday: Four other arrivals from UAE, 02 passengers from Saudi Arabia and 05 from the Maldives.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,969 as 14 more persons infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals earlier today.

The Epidemiology Unit says that 188 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 12 deaths due to the virus outbreak.