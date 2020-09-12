Defence Secretary says integrated government mechanism is vital

-

Public Administration, Planning Services, Accounting Service, Tri-Forces, Police, Prisons, Customs other services should be integrated into a unique government mechanism system while eliminating corruption in the system, Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne said on Friday (11).

While emphasising on creating a clear government administrative mechanism, he said people’s expectations must be achieved efficiently and speedily.

Speaking on his new appointment as the State Ministry’s Secretary in addition to the present duties, he said this new assignment was to integrate the government mechanism to deliver an efficient service to the people.

Addressing officials of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service at an event in Battaramulla, the Defence Secretary said he was expecting to visit the abandoned Bogambara Prison in Kandy to look into the possibility of resuming its operations again to the former standard to cater the increasing number of prisoners.

He said, according to Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya, the number of prisoners in jails for drug-related offences has exceeded 30,000.

Requesting not to misinterpret that only the drug users are attested while the drug lords are being scot free he said the law enforcement authorities are working to nab all the levels of drug peddling as envisioned by the President in his election manifesto.

Recalling one of his recent visits to a rural village in Dambulla area, he said villagers had handed over more than 10 letters to the nearest Army camp where he was staying that night requesting him to take that village under his purview to curb drug menace.

“General public must be aware of daily drugs seizures by law enforcement authorities because then they would feel that they are now safe”, he said.

The Defence Secretary said their efforts were not fruitful if there was no room for people to rejoice the freedom in the country.

Speaking on recently doused fire on MT New Diamond, the Defence Secretary said it was one of the long term effecting disasters, had the ship been wrecked by the fire.

“However all local and foreign stakeholders were able to douse the fire and were able to manage the situation effectively,” he added.

-Defence Ministry