COVID-19 recoveries climb to 2,983

COVID-19 recoveries climb to 2,983

September 12, 2020   01:02 pm

-

Fourteen more patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals today (12) upon making complete recoveries.

The daily situation report said that 07 patients at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), 02 at the Welikanda Base Hospital and 05 at the Iranawila Hospital had returned to health. 

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 2,983.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Sri Lanka thus far meanwhile stands at 3,169. Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths due to the pandemic outbreak.

Thereby, 174 patients infected with the virus are currently under treatment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories