BASL appoints special committee to study 20A

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has appointed a special committee to study the draft of 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Chaired by President’s Counsel Nihal Jayamanne, the committee comprises of 13 other President’s Counsels and 02 other attorneys-at-law.

The committee is tasked with submitting its views on the proposed Bill to the executive council of the BASL and the Bar Council.

The committee will further look into many other aspects of the Constitution which require consideration for addressing law delays and other related matters affecting the administration of justice.

Ikram Mohommed PC, M.M. Zuhair PC, L.M.K. Arulanandam PC, Prasantha Lal de Alwis PC, Nihal Jayawardena PC, Nalin Ladduwahetty PC, Maithri Wickramasinghe PC, Uditha Egalahewa PC, Anura Meddegoda PC, Mohan Weerakoon PC, S.T. Jayanaga PC, Priyal Wijayaweera PC, Maurapada Gunawansha PC, Ravi Algama and Shantha Jayawardena will serve as the members of the committee.