Four arrivals found positive for COVID-19

The total number of positive cases confirmed in the country reached 3,173 as four new COVID-19 patients were detected today (12).

The Department of Government Information confirmed that the latest cases include 01 arrival from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 03 from Qatar.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,983 as 14 more persons infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals earlier today.

The Epidemiology Unit says that 178 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 12 deaths due to the virus outbreak.