COVID-19 cases hit 3,195 as 23 more test positive

Twenty-three new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected this evening (12) while the total number of positive cases in the country soared to 3,195.

Department of Government Information says 19 recent arrivals from Qatar, 02 from Kuwait and 01 each from India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have tested positive for the virus.

The Epidemiology Unit says 200 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,983 as 14 patients were discharged from hospitals earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 12 deaths due to the virus outbreak.