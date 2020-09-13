Fairly heavy rain and wind expected

-

Showers will occur, today (13) at times in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Further, fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places, the Department said.

Several spells of showers will occur in Central and North-western provinces.

Strong gusty winds about 50 kmph at times can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Nuwara-Eliya districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanthurai via Mannar and the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.5 – 3.0 m height.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.