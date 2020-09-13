Over 400 Sri Lankans repatriated from UAE, Qatar

-

More groups of Sri Lankans who were stranded in foreign countries owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic have returned to the island.

Ada Derana reporter said 405 Sri Lankans were repatriated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar.

Accordingly, 341 in the UAE, and 64 in Qatar arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) early this morning (13).

All of the returnees have been subject to PCR test upon arrival at the airport.