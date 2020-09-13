Hunger strike by Boossa Prison inmates continues

-

The hunger strike launched by several inmates including high-profile underworld figures detained at the Boossa Prison, based on several demands, is continued for the fourth day.

A total of 43 inmates including notorious underworld figures and drug traffickers such as ‘Kanjipani Imran’, ‘Wele Suda’, ‘Kewuma’, ‘Jausan’ and ‘Soose’ launched the hunger strike on September 10.

However, Department of Prisons claimed that 15 inmates who initially engaged in the hunger strike withdrew from it and partook in meals on Friday (11).

Accordingly, nearly 28 inmates still continue to be engaged in the strike.



On Friday, ‘Kanjipani Imran’, who was engaging in the hunger strike, was transferred to the Navy Hospital in Boossa before being transported back to the Boossa Prison following several medical tests including an electrocardiogram (ECG).

Meanwhile, ‘Potta Naufer’, ‘Army Sampath’ and three other infamous criminals have decided not to support the strike action.

The inmates on strike are reportedly protesting the discontinuing of telephone facility provided during the COVID-19 outbreak, searching of the attorneys who come into the prison to meet the inmates and the search operations being carried out by the Special Task Force (STF).