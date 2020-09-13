Three females arrested by CCD with heroin

-

Colombo Crimes Division has arrested three females over involvement in a drug racket, stated the Police.

They have been arrested at the Maligawatta area, according to the Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, CCD officials have found heroin worth over Rs 1 million.

Two of the arrestees are members of the same family, stated the Police.

One of the women, a 37-year-old from Kolonnawa, had been arrested with 60 grams of heroin in Maligawatta area.

Interrogation of her has led to the apprehension of her 42-year-old sister residing in Maligawatta, along with 20 grams of heroin.

Upon further interrogation of the arrested suspects, the CCD has arrested a 70-year-old woman, also residing in Maligawatta.

CCD said that 10 grams of heroin, 04 kilograms of Mawa, and 29 packets of Kerala Cannabis were found with the suspect.

All three women are to be produced before the court tomorrow (14).

