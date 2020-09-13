CID team deployed to obtain statements from MT New Diamond crew

-

The Marine Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA) says it expects to hold discussions tomorrow (September 14) on the future course of action regarding ‘MT New Diamond’ which caught on fire in Sri Lankan waters.

Director-General of MEPA Dr. Turney Pradeep Kumara said that a final decision regarding the ill-fated oil tanker would be taken after discussions with all parties involved in the firefighting.

MEPA says that there is no risk in the oil tanker being brought ashore as it has been confirmed that there will be no damage caused by the ship.

Dr. Turney Pradeep Kumara says that further action regarding the tanker will be taken after the relevant conditions are fully ascertained.

Further, measures are being taken to cover the expenses incurred to Sri Lanka in the fire fighting activities of the tanker, said MEPA Director-General.

The ‘MT New Diamond’, which caught fire, is currently 45 nautical miles off the Eastern coast of Sri Lanka, According to Sri Lanka Navy.

The ship is safely anchored in the deep sea using tug boats, the Navy said.

Meanwhile, a team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers has been deployed to obtain a statement from the Captain and crew of ‘MT New Diamond’.

A senior official of CID stated that the relevant team of officers left for Galle yesterday (12).

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne recently ordered the CID to conduct an investigation into the fire of the ‘MT New Diamond’.