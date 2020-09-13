Coronavirus: Nine test positive while 13 more recover

September 13, 2020   01:40 pm

Nine more Covid-19 patients have been identified raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 3,204.

One arrival from the United Arab Emirates and another 08 from Qatar have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Epidemiology Unit says 196 patients infected with Covid-19 are currently under medical care.

In the meantime, the total number of recoveries has risen to at 2,996 with 13 patients being discharged from hospitals today (13) upon complete recovery.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the coronavirus.

