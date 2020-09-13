PM appoints committee to study 20A

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has taken steps to appoint a committee comprising of parliamentary representatives to study the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The committee comprising of Cabinet Ministers, State Ministers, and Members of Parliament will be chaired by Ministers of Education Prof. G. L. Peiris.

Cabinet Ministers Udaya Gammanpila, Ali Sabry, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Wimal Weerawansa, and State Ministers Susil Premajayantha, S. Viyalendran have been appointed to the committee.

In addition, parliamentarians Dilan Perera, and Premanath C. Dolawatte have been added as members of the committee.

The report of the committee is scheduled to be handed over to the Premier on September 15.