UNP Working Committee to meet on leadership issue

-

A special meeting of the United National Party (UNP) Working Committee is scheduled to be held tomorrow (September 14).

This is to take a decision regarding the leadership of the party, stated General Secretary of UNP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

The meeting, chaired by current Leader of the Party Ranil Wickremesinghe, will be held at 3 pm in the afternoon.

The UNP Working Committee has failed to elect a new leader for the party despite holding several rounds of discussions.

However, it is reported that a final agreement on the party leadership will be reached at the meeting tomorrow.

Currently, one of the 06 nominees for the UNP leadership is to be elected for the future leadership.

Kariyawasam stated that, following the election of a new leadership, a decision will also be taken regarding the party’s national list seat.