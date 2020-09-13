PHIs on alert regarding rumors of plastic eggs
September 13, 2020 04:48 pm
The Public Health Inspectors’ Association says there have been no reports of the rumors circulating that there are artificially produced eggs in the market.
Chairman of the Association Upul Rohana requested the general public to immediately report the PHIs of any suspected artificial eggs is found in the market.
Further, PHI will remain on alert on the rumors circulating in social media on ‘plastic eggs’, the chairman added.