Z-scores for 2019 A/L released in October

The University Grants Commission (UGC) says that the cut-off marks for university admissions for the 2019 G. C. E. Advanced Level examination results are expected to be released in the first week of October.

Chairman of the UGC, Senior Professor Sampath Amaratunga, said the release of the cut-off marks was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results of the 2019 A/L examination were released in December 2019 and the students who had passed the exam are currently facing an issue due to the non-issuance of Z-scores for university qualifications.

When Ada Derana inquired on this from Chairman Amaratunga, he said that the preparation of the relevant cut-off marks has already commenced and the work will be completed within the next week.