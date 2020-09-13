Twelve new cases of COVID-19 reported

-

Twelve more new cases of coronavirus infection have jumped the total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka to 3,231.

Six among the latest cases are recent arrivals from Kuwait while remaining 06 are from the United Arab Emirates.

Accordingly, 36 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported within the day so far, with 16 returnees from Qatar, 04 from the UAE, 02 from the Maldives, 01 from Ethiopia, and 01 Ukranian testing positive earlier today (13).

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, 223 active cases are currently under medical care at various hospitals across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the country moved up to 2,996 as 13 patients were discharged today upon complete recovery from the disease.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.