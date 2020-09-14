Three arrested for transporting firearms for Kevuma

-

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three accomplices of the underworld figure Kelum Indika alias ‘Kavuma’, who is currently serving prison time.

The arrests have been made at Kaduwela, Kohuwala and Tissamaharama areas.

Reportedly, the 3 suspects had, on several occasions, assisted ‘Kevuma’ to smuggle large quantities of illegal firearms and live ammunition from Polonnaruwa to Colombo in lorries and pass them on to underworld gangs in Colombo and the Southern Province.

The suspect arrested near the Kaduwela bus stand had had provided technical assistance to the operation and the STF had taken 03 laptops and 03 mobile phones found in the suspect’s possession into custody.

The suspect arrested in the Nugegoda area had provided security to the lorries by using vehicles and assisted in storing the firearms at a house in the Homagama area, the STF said.

It has been revealed that the third suspect, arrested in the Tissamaharama area, had hidden the firearms at his son’s house in the Homagama and distributed the firearms to criminal gangs on Kavuma’s instructions.

The arrested suspects were handed over to the CID for further investigations, the STF said.