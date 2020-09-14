COVID-19 case count in Sri Lanka at 2,324

COVID-19 case count in Sri Lanka at 2,324

September 14, 2020   07:24 am

-

Three more cases of novel coronavirus have been identified increasing the tally of confirmed cases reported in the country to 3,234.

Three arrivals from the United Arab Emirates and a sea marshal, have tested positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine.

A total of 39 new cases have been reported within yesterday (13).

Accordingly, 226 patients infected with the virus are being treated at hospitals while the total number of recoveries has moved to 2,996.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories