COVID-19 case count in Sri Lanka at 2,324

Three more cases of novel coronavirus have been identified increasing the tally of confirmed cases reported in the country to 3,234.

Three arrivals from the United Arab Emirates and a sea marshal, have tested positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine.

A total of 39 new cases have been reported within yesterday (13).

Accordingly, 226 patients infected with the virus are being treated at hospitals while the total number of recoveries has moved to 2,996.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.